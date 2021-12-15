Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSEARCA:XMPT opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

