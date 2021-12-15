Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,037 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after acquiring an additional 564,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $4,653,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

