Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in YETI by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in YETI by 14.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in YETI by 16.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Cowen dropped their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

