Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after purchasing an additional 546,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 488,716 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.007 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

