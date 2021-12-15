Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 7,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

CMCSA opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

