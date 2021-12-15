Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 38.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 52.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.1% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 258,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $639.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

