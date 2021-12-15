Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $505,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $111.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74.

