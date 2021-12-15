Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist cut their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

