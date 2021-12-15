Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,022 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,577 shares of company stock worth $158,360,122. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $255.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.10 and its 200 day moving average is $264.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.21, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

