Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

AVNT opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. Avient has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

