Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 741,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Avient comprises 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $34,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 12.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,747. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.52%.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

