Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of OneMain worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,321. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.97.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.