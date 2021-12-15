Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up approximately 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Roku by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,541 shares of company stock valued at $122,454,623. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $25.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.94 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

