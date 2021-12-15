Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,477. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.98 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.33.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.