Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 64,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Argus increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.67. 174,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

