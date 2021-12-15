Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

UPS traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.66. The company had a trading volume of 37,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.58. The company has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

