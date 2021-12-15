Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

AXLA stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

