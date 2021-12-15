AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 270.0% in November

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXIM stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

