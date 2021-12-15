AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Position Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AxoGen worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AxoGen by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 112,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

AXGN stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $367.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.79.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

