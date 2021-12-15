AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

NYSE AZEK opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AZEK has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.38.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,280 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 59.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of AZEK by 70.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,635 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AZEK by 34.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

