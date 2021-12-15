AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Shares of AZZ traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 109,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.89. AZZ has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 46.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

