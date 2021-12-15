Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company.

BLL traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

