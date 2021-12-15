Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $241.70 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $244.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.