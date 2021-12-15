Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 210,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 56,408 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

