Ballentine Partners LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $334.50 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

