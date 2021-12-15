Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 3,403 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,116.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 322,329 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,567.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

