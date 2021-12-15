Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KB. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

KB stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.84.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

