Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.49

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 939668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.5327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.67%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

