Banco Santander-Chile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 551% compared to the typical volume of 353 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,587,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,708,000 after purchasing an additional 558,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 839,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $654.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.70 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

