Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.0% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $6,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

