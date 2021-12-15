Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.