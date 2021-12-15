Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report sales of $273.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.90 million to $276.20 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $266.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 123.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

