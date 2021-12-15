Bao Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $11.58 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $318,372.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.30 or 0.07915506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00076459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,989.27 or 1.00007797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00052627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.