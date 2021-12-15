Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 7.1%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 2,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,069,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.00, a PEG ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Baozun by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
