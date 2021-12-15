Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 7.1%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 2,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,069,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Baozun alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.00, a PEG ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Baozun by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.