Barclays Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $194.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $184.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on WING. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.72.
Wingstop stock opened at $164.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17.
In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,546,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
