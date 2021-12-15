Barclays Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $194.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $184.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WING. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.72.

Wingstop stock opened at $164.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,546,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

