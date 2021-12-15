Barclays Trims Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Target Price to $53.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BROS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.80.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.