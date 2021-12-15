Basf (BASFY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS: BASFY) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2021 – Basf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Basf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/8/2021 – Basf was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/7/2021 – Basf was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/1/2021 – Basf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. Basf Se has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

