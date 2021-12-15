BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.09

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 34534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$91.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

