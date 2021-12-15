BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.63

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.63 and traded as low as $14.61. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 39,061 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $136,820 over the last 90 days. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 222,817 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.