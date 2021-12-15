BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.41.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get BCE alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $856,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. BCE has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.