BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.41.
BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $856,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
