Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) were up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.91 and last traded at $77.44. Approximately 41,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 834,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

