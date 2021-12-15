Beaxy One Day Trading Volume Hits $64.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded up 58.7% against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $699,898.39 and approximately $64.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00197894 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,573,267 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

