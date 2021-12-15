BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $6.49. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. BELLUS Health shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1,242,595 shares changing hands.

BLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 685,964 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $641.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.