Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Up 7,900.0% in November

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 7,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83. Benchmark Metals has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

Get Benchmark Metals alerts:

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.