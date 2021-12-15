Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Up 7,900.0% in November

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 7,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83. Benchmark Metals has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.36.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
