Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 6,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 632,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $8,269,000.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

