Beyond Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.98 or 0.07914092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,986.46 or 0.99992533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00052799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

