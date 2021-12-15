BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,860 ($24.58) price target on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,231.43 ($29.49).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,168 ($28.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,959.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,097.56. The company has a market capitalization of £109.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,505 ($33.10).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

