Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Trading 13.1% Higher

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) traded up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFFBF. Peel Hunt lowered Biffa to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

