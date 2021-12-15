BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $37.55 on Monday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,550 shares of company stock worth $9,084,115. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after buying an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

