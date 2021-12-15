Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) fell 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.78 and last traded at $49.05. 585,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,393,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Several analysts recently commented on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CLSA decreased their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.